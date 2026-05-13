Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan receives top May Day award from NTUC

SINGAPORE: Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan was on Wednesday (May 13) awarded the Medal of Honour, the top accolade of the annual May Day Awards organised by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

The award is conferred on individuals who have "demonstrated exemplary leadership, longstanding commitment and transformative impact on workers' welfare, industrial relations and national progress", NTUC said in a media release.

This year's award recognises Dr Balakrishnan's "exceptional and continued contributions to Singapore's labour movement and workforce development", said NTUC.

"For over two decades, Dr Balakrishnan has been a steadfast partner with the labour movement, from guiding workers through major industrial transitions to championing Singapore’s standing on the world stage."

He was an advisor to various unions and "worked closely with union leaders and management to navigate complex workforce challenges and safeguard workers' interests", said NTUC.

The May Day Awards, held at the Orchid Country Club this year, honoured a record 189 awardees.

The awards were given to recognise organisations and individuals, including union leaders, tripartite partners and workers for their "exemplary dedication to championing workers' interests and strengthening the labour movement".

On Dr Balakrishnan's award, NTUC commended him for his support for the oil, petrochemical, energy and chemicals sector and his role in strengthening Singapore's relationships abroad.

For instance, he had supported unions through major organisational and workplace changes at energy company Shell and helped to mediate sensitive issues by closely engaging with the management, said NTUC.

These included:

The extension of collective representation to professionals, managers and executives

The formation of a Joint Capability Council between Shell Singapore and the Singapore Shell Employees' Union (SSEU) to upskill workers on digital literacy, data analytics, and adaptive skills for low-carbon, digitalised operations

A restructuring exercise.

"Dr Balakrishnan’s efforts helped maintain industrial harmony and ensured workers were treated fairly and respectfully throughout these changes," said NTUC.

During Shell's 2024 divestment of its Energy and Chemicals Park – now operating under Aster Chemicals and Energy – he had "engaged constructively" with government agencies, Shell and SSEU to "advocate for responsible employment outcomes, ensuring that workers were treated fairly and well supported as they transitioned".

"As the acquisition created a new group of workers who required representation, Dr Balakrishnan stepped in early to work closely with all parties, forging strong bonds with union leaders, and volunteered to be the advisor for ACEU (Aster Chemicals and Energy Union), even before the union was formed, ensuring workers continued to have a collective voice and demonstrating his commitment to workers’ advocacy."

NTUC also commended Dr Balakrishnan for his efforts as foreign minister, saying that he "continues to steer Singapore through a complex and more uncertain global environment to safeguard our economic resilience, security and international standing".

"By strengthening trust and expanding cooperation with like-minded partners, he has helped sustain trade and investment flows that underpin business continuity, quality jobs, and long-term opportunities in our highly trade-dependent economy."

In an interview with NTUC, Dr Balakrishnan said that he was "deeply honoured" to receive the Medal of Honour.

He added that he is "very grateful to all the union leaders over the past 25 years who have been my mentors, role models, comrades and life-long friends. They are the real heroes – the pillars of the trade union movement".

NTUC president K Thanaletchimi said that Dr Balakrishnan's "commitment to workers goes beyond words, reflected in more than two decades of dedication alongside unions and tripartite partners to advance workers’ interests and welfare".

"Through integrity and quiet resolve, he has strengthened tripartite relations and made a meaningful difference to workers across sectors. We are grateful for his unwavering support and for walking alongside unions and NTUC in advocating our mission to uplift every worker."