Jail for voyeur who kept looking into neighbour's bedroom from his bathroom window

SINGAPORE: When a man realised that he could look into his 23-year-old neighbour's bedroom through the window in his bathroom, he began watching her undress and even shone a laser pointer into her room to get her attention.

Rosrankani Abdul Latif, a 68-year-old Singaporean man, also molested a minor on a bus and stole a caged bird, only to lose it when he tried to wash it.

He was sentenced to jail for eight months and one week on Friday (Mar 13), after pleading guilty to four charges which included molestation, voyeurism and theft.

Another four charges were taken into consideration.

The court heard that Rosrankani noticed in January 2025 that he had a direct view into a 23-year-old woman's bedroom from his bathroom window. The victim lived in the same Housing Board block.

Rosrankani then observed the young woman undressing or lying on her bed over more than seven months until August 2025.

He looked into her bedroom as he was single and had "the urge to look at girls", and believed that the victim liked him.

In May 2025, the victim was trying on new clothes in her bedroom. Rosrankani stood in his toilet and observed her naked and trying on clothes.

On Jun 24, 2025, the victim called the police saying Rosrankani was pointing a laser into her room at her thigh, while he was in his toilet.

The victim felt harassed and began drawing her blinds and installing frosted window film. She also installed a closed-circuit television camera in her bedroom.

At about 12am on Jul 18, 2025, the victim noticed that Rosrankani was pointing a laser into her bedroom from his toilet. This occurred for about 10 to 15 minutes.

The victim's blinds were partially drawn at the time.

At about 12.15am, Rosrankani repeatedly shouted: "Come to my house. I love you. ... I want to see you naked." He also shouted other sexually suggestive things at the victim.

He continued shining his laser pointer at the victim's room, and the victim's mother called the police.

Rosrankani was arrested that day and his silver laser pointer was seized from him.

He was later charged and released on bail. On Aug 2, 2025, while drunk, he walked back and forth along the corridor outside the victim's home and shouted at her, causing her to feel distressed.

During investigations, he admitted that the victim's mother and aunt had previously confronted him about his behaviour.

However, he replied to them that the victim should draw her blinds or change her blinds such that he could not see into her room.

THE GIRL ON THE BUS

On Aug 2, 2025, Rosrankani was in the last row of a bus when a 15-year-old girl in a secondary school uniform boarded the bus.

The girl's right leg was in a walking boot as she had injured it. When Rosrankani saw her, he called out to her and gestured at her to sit in the empty seat next to him.

The girl complied. Rosrankani rubbed his elbow on the girl's hip, over her skirt. He then spread his legs open wide such that his knee touched hers and continued rubbing his elbow on her hip.

The girl sent WhatsApp messages to her friends telling them about her discomfort.

Outraged, she told Rosrankani to stop, but he did not reply. Instead, he began rubbing her hip with his elbow more forcefully.

The girl stood up and walked towards the front of the bus, holding onto a pole for balance. Rosrankani followed her and placed his hand over hers on the pole.

He then stepped towards the girl and rubbed himself against her buttocks at least three times. The girl moved away each time.

She started a video call with her father and held her phone up so Rosrankani could see it. Rosrankani stopped only after this.

The victim alighted from the bus and asked her father to fetch her, as she feared that Rosrankani would follow her. She cried while waiting at the bus stop and broke down further when she saw her father.

She felt disgusted, extremely uncomfortable and shaken. She also blamed herself for sitting between Rosrankani and another man, as her mother had previously warned her not to sit between two men.

As a result of Rosrankani's actions, the victim felt wary and unsafe every time she took the bus, as she was afraid of being molested again.

Rosrankani was uncooperative during investigations into this offence.

He also admitted to an unrelated charge of theft for stealing a bird cage containing a jambul bird on Jun 22, 2023.

He took the bird home and tried to wash it, but it flew away when he opened the cage.

He later sold the bird cage to a shop for S$100. The bird and the cage, worth S$3,000 in total, were not recovered, and no restitution was made.

The prosecution sought eight months and one week's jail to 10 months and two weeks' jail for Rosrankani, calling him a serial thief and sexual predator.

He has multiple previous convictions for theft from as far back as 1981.

For voyeurism, he could have been jailed for up to two years and fined. He cannot be caned as he is above 50.

For molestation, he could have been jailed for up to three years and fined.