Semiconductor firm VSMC opens first S$8.5 billion plant in Singapore, expected to create 1,600 jobs

SINGAPORE: Backed by semiconductor firms from Taiwan and the Netherlands, VisionPower Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (VSMC) opened its first S$8.5 billion (US$6.7 billion) wafer fabrication plant in Singapore on Monday (Sep 28), which is expected to create 1,600 new jobs.

Set to begin volume production in the first quarter of 2027, the Tampines facility will be able to produce 44,000 silicon wafers per month when it reaches full capacity by 2029.

Instead of the semiconductor chips used in artificial intelligence typically produced using the two-nanometre or smaller process, VSMC's Singapore plant is set to produce the 40- to 130-nanometre chips that are still in high demand, such as for mixed-signal, power management and interposer applications.

These will serve the high-performance computing, mobile, automotive, industrial and consumer markets, the company said in a press release.

VSMC is a joint venture between Taiwan’s TSMC-backed Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) and the Netherlands' NXP Semiconductors.

The VSMC facility, which has taken 22 months to build, will be fabricating 300mm wafers. A wafer – a thin, circular disk made out of silicon – is the foundation needed to build microchips, semiconductors and integrated circuits.