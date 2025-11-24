'No signs at all': Foot reflexology chain Wan Yang shuts suddenly, leaving over S$29,000 in unused packages

SINGAPORE: A massage and foot reflexology chain in Singapore closed all of its outlets suddenly, with customers reporting losses of more than S$29,000 (US$22,227) in unused prepaid packages.

Long-time customers told CNA that nothing seemed amiss when they visited Wan Yang Health Products and Foot Reflexology for their appointments in the past two weeks, with staff even encouraging them to renew their packages.

Ms Mun Wai Ping, 50, had just one session left on the foot reflexology package she signed with her go-to outlet at Thomson Plaza. When she used her penultimate session on Nov 14, the staff had encouraged her to sign a new package with them.

She also had about five sessions left on a back massage package with the company. Each package cost her over S$400 for 13 sessions, she said, adding that she typically buys a new package only after finishing the previous one.

“Luckily I didn’t sign it, if not I don’t think I would see that money ever again,” said Ms Mun, who had been a regular customer for more than 10 years.

When CNA visited the outlets at AMK Hub and HarbourFront Centre on Monday (Nov 24), a sign at the units said the company had ceased operations with immediate effect and would commence formal liquidation proceedings.

“For any outstanding matters, please contact the liquidators who will be appointed in due course,” the sign read.

The two outlets, which occupy multiple units in both malls, were dark with no one inside. The outlet at Thomson Plaza was also boarded up by mall management.

CNA has reached out to the company for more information on the reason for its closure, the number of employees affected and what customers with unused packages can do.

According to documents from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA), the company is registered to one director.

Daniel, who asked to be identified by his first name, last got his weekly back and foot massage at the Thomson Plaza outlet on Nov 15, and had booked another appointment on Nov 22.

When he turned up for his appointment two days ago, he was surprised to find the outlet boarded up with no signs about what had happened to the company.

“There were no signs at all. The staff were just as friendly to accommodate my request for the appointment, the masseuse was just as friendly, the shop was as is. There were no signs of trying to vacate the premises early, nothing of that sort,” said Daniel, a customer for more than 10 years.

He last bought a S$2,000 package with the company in April and had about S$1,500 worth of sessions still unused, he told CNA.

“There are a lot of such centres that come and go, but Wan Yang is one of the more established ones. And obviously, it’s on the back of its reputation that customers will sign up for their packages,” he added.