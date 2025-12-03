Wan Yang customer losses soar to over S$904,000, more than 400 complaints about massage chain's sudden closure: CASE

SINGAPORE: Customers of massage and foot reflexology chain Wan Yang have reported losses totalling more than S$904,000 (US$698,000) in unused prepaid packages after its abrupt closure.



The figure, provided by Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) president Melvin Yong on Wednesday (Dec 3), is a big jump from the S$29,000 that was first reported in late November when the case surfaced.



As of Tuesday, 439 complaints have been lodged with CASE, said Mr Yong.

He also added that Wan Yang's three entities - Wan Yang Holdings, Wan Yang Foot Reflexology Centre and Wan Yang Health Product & Foot Reflexology Centre - have ceased operations since Nov 21 and are currently undergoing liquidation.

The company has proposed that liquidators from RSM SG Corporate Advisory oversee the liquidation proceedings, said Mr Yong, adding that the liquidators will be appointed after a creditors' meeting on Dec 10.

"CASE has established a dedicated communication channel with the proposed liquidators so that affected consumers with complaints about their unutilised prepaid packages lodged with CASE can be directly referred to them for more efficient processing," he said.

Affected Wan Yang customers can also approach CASE for help via its hotline at 6277 5100 or its website.