CNA Explains: How will the WWII bomb in Upper Bukit Timah be safely detonated?

SINGAPORE: A 100kg aerial bomb from World War II that was discovered in Upper Bukit Timah will undergo a controlled disposal on-site on Tuesday (Sep 26).

More than 4,000 people who live and work in the area will be evacuated for the operation. A 200m cordon around the site will also be in place, along with road closures.

What goes into the detonation of an explosive war relic that has been left underground for decades? CNA talked to experts to find out more.

How do we tell what kind of bomb it is?

The bomb is likely to be a “type 94” that was used by the Japanese, said Mr Winson Chew, an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) specialist with Blastwork Solutions.

He said it was crucial to identify the device so that EOD professionals know what type of fuse it has and the safety approach required.

Decades of exposure to the elements are likely to have caused corrosion, which means any nomenclature on the device could be hard to read.

The most accurate way would thus be to measure its dimensions, said Mr Chew, who spent about 15 years in the 36th Battalion of the Singapore Combat Engineers (36SCE).

The 36SCE is also known as the Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) EOD unit, and the national responder to any explosive incidents. It also responds when war relics are discovered.

In this case, the tell-tale signs are the presence of suspension lugs - found on aerial bombs for aircraft to hold them in place - as well as nomenclature and dimensions, said Mr Chew.

Bombs that have been found in Singapore have been been “more or less ... quite similar”, he added.

Does being buried for so long complicate things?

Unexploded ordnance buried for a long time tends to be less stable, and improper handling could trigger an explosion, said Mr Gerald Goh, project manager for EOD services at Explomo.

Blastwork’s Mr Chew added that corrosion could also affect a bomb's fuse. To determine the condition of the fuse, EOD specialists will perform an X-ray scan of the device, he explained.