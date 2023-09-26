Live: Bukit Timah residents vacate homes for detonation of World War II bomb

SINGAPORE: A bomb disposal squad from the Singapore Armed Forces will conduct on Tuesday (Sep 26) a controlled detonation of a World War II relic at a construction site in Upper Bukit Timah.

The 100kg aerial bomb was unearthed last week at the work site of the upcoming Myst condominium near Cashew MRT station.

More than 4,000 people living and working near the area have been told to vacate their buildings to facilitate what authorities call an on-site disposal of the unexploded bomb.

Follow our live blog as we track developments.