Rents in Kampong Glam, Little India and Chinatown rose 'moderately' over past two years: URA

In its statement, URA noted that heritage businesses, like others, face a combination of pressures, including rising labour and material costs, manpower constraints and shifts in consumer demand, while trying to maintain the unique attributes of their offerings.

To support such businesses, URA outlined a range of measures already in place.

An inter-agency task force on heritage businesses, traditional activities and cultural life was formed last year to study ways to support these enterprises in areas such as skills transfer, business transformation, and space and placemaking initiatives. The task force is co-chaired by Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim and Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling.

URA added that agencies have also reviewed and updated land use policies to better sustain the character of historic districts while catering to evolving visitor preferences. In Kampong Glam, new souvenir shops were disallowed from June 2025 following stakeholder feedback, on top of existing restrictions on new bars, pubs, nightclubs, karaoke lounges and western fast-food restaurants in the core areas of Kampong Glam, Little India and Chinatown.

Separately, the National Heritage Board has rolled out schemes to recognise and support heritage businesses, including the SG Heritage Business Scheme, which provides marketing and business consultancy support, and the Organisation Transformation Grant, which funds projects such as digitalisation and staff upskilling.

URA also cited a pilot programme in Kampong Glam led by the Kampong Gelam Alliance, which supports the retention of selected heritage restaurants by facilitating their relocation within the district. One beneficiary, Sabar Menanti nasi padang restaurant, successfully relocated within Kampong Glam in October 2023.

"In partnership with URA, the Kampong Gelam Alliance has also developed a Place Plan to enhance Kampong Glam's heritage offerings and visitor experience," URA said.

On Warong Nasi Pariaman, URA said the relevant agencies have engaged members of the family behind the business to "explore various support options to render greater assistance".

The government said it remains committed to sustaining heritage businesses and cultural life in historic districts, and encouraged businesses to approach agencies for assistance. It also highlighted the role of continued public support in helping such businesses remain viable.