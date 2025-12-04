Watch live: Singapore PM Wong and Malaysia PM Anwar hold joint press conference

SINGAPORE: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is in Singapore on Thursday (Dec 4) for the 12th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong.

The annual retreat is a key platform for the prime ministers of Singapore and Malaysia to take stock of bilateral cooperation, explore new avenues of collaboration, and provide guidance on how to take the countries' relationship forward, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Wednesday.

The leaders are addressing the media after their meeting. Watch it live here.