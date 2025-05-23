Watch live: Swearing-in ceremony for PM Lawrence Wong and Cabinet

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his new Cabinet will be sworn into office at a ceremony at the Istana on Friday (May 23). The ceremony is due to get underway at 8pm.

Mr Wong had announced his Cabinet on Wednesday, with Mr Gan Kim Yong as his sole deputy prime minister. There are also three new coordinating ministers.



Mr K Shanmugam will serve as coordinating minister for national security and continue as home affairs minister. Mr Chan Chun Sing will be coordinating minister for public services and take on a new portfolio as defence minister. And Mr Ong Ye Kung will take on the role of coordinating minister for social policies on top of being health minister.