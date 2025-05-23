GE results send 'strong signal' of Singapore's resolve and unity, says Tharman as new Cabinet is sworn in

SINGAPORE: This year’s General Election results sent a “strong signal” to the world of Singapore’s unity and collective resolve; and moving forward, Singaporeans must be clear-eyed about the challenges that lie ahead, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony for Singapore’s new Cabinet on Friday (May 23), Mr Tharman said Singaporeans were ultimately the winners in the election.

“Together, we have set the course for our next phase of nation building,” he said.

But the world has entered “uncharted waters”, with deepening rivalries between major powers, a fragmenting global economy and the erosion of multilateralism.

“Narrower, more nationalistic and opportunistic approaches to trade and diplomacy are taking hold,” Mr Tharman said to more than 600 guests who gathered at the Istana lawn for the ceremony.

Being a small state, Singapore will feel the weight of these geopolitical changes in a greater way, as the stable, rules-based international order unravels.

The country will be forced to adapt and find new ways to remain in control of our destiny, and hold together as a people, he added.

“There is no telling whether this global disorder will eventually subside. But there is no returning to the world we knew over our first 60 years of nationhood.”

Singapore must also respond to domestic long-term challenges thoughtfully and boldly, with an ageing population that will reshape the country’s workforce, health and community care systems and even the “fabric of neighbourhood life”.

To prepare for an increasingly challenging economic future, Singapore has to invest creatively in education, skills training and lifelong learning, said Mr Tharman. “So that every Singaporean has the full chance to do well and contribute, and we build new sources of competitiveness together.”

TRANSITION AND “GENERATIONAL SIGNIFICANCE”

The president described the 2025 General Election as “profoundly important”, with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong leading the ruling party in an electoral contest for the first time.

The People’s Action Party’s (PAP) vote share increased from the previous election, bucking the trend of a dip immediately after a leadership transition.

“GE2025 was a moment of generational significance,” said Mr Tharman, noting that there was a “strong vote of trust and confidence” in Mr Wong and his team.

The electorate also went through a transition in this election, with many younger voters who have not lived through the struggles or transformations of Singapore’s first few decades, he said.