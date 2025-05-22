Singapore maintains 2025 growth forecast at 0-2%; economy grew 3.9% in Q1

SINGAPORE: Singapore has maintained its growth forecast for the year at a range of 0 to 2 per cent, even as data on Thursday (May 22) showed the economy grew slightly faster than expected in the first quarter of 2025.

The economy grew by 3.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the first quarter, just above the government’s advance estimates of 3.8 per cent. Still, this is a slowdown from a 5 per cent growth in the fourth quarter of 2024.

In its press release, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth was largely driven by the wholesale trade, manufacturing, as well as finance and insurance sectors.

In particular, growth in the manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors were likely to have been partly supported by front-loading activities ahead of anticipated tariff hikes by the United States.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the Singapore economy contracted by 0.6 per cent, better than the prediction of a 0.8 per cent contraction, but reversing from a 0.5 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

The government had in April downgraded Singapore’s GDP growth forecast on the back of a “significant deterioration” in the country’s external demand outlook due to the sweeping tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump.

Since then, the US and several economies have embarked on trade negotiations. Notably, the US and China have agreed to reduce the tariffs imposed on each other for 90 days while they negotiate a trade deal, MTI said.

“Given the steps taken by major economies to de-escalate global trade tensions, MTI’s assessment is that Singapore’s external demand outlook for the rest of the year has improved slightly compared to April,” it said.

In the US, for example, GDP growth is likely to come in slightly better than projected in April given the 90-day truce in the trade war with China, although growth is still expected to slow for the rest of 2025.