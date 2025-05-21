Analysis: How PM Wong's new Cabinet mixes stability with laying out runway for potential 5G leaders
The moves by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong could help avoid a repeat of the delay in leadership succession, according to political observers.
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s newly announced Cabinet line-up maintains stability in key portfolios, while setting the foundations for the next generation of leaders, political observers said.
On Wednesday (May 21), Prime Minister Lawrence Wong unveiled his new leadership team on the heels of the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) victory in the May 3 General Election.
While he did not appoint a second deputy prime minister, Mr Wong introduced three coordinating ministers for national security, social policies and public services. This is the first complete team formed under Mr Wong since he succeeded Mr Lee Hsien Loong last year.
Mr Gan Kim Yong will stay on as DPM, continue coordinating the government’s economic efforts and also serve as acting PM in Mr Wong’s absence.
Mr Chan Chun Sing will take over from the retired Dr Ng Eng Hen as defence minister, and has been appointed coordinating minister for public services. Mr Ong Ye Kung will retain the health portfolio and take on an additional role as coordinating minister for social policies. Mr K Shanmugam will relinquish the law portfolio, remain as home affairs minister and serve as coordinating minister for national security.
LONGER RUNWAY FOR 5G TEAM
A record nine new faces and backbenchers will be appointed to political office in Mr Wong’s upcoming Cabinet line-up. Of the nine, seven are first-term MPs, including two acting ministers.
Former senior civil servant Jeffrey Siow and ex-army chief David Neo will be appointed acting minister for transport and acting minister for culture, community and youth, respectively.
Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, Ms Jasmin Lau, Mr Goh Pei Ming will become ministers of state, and Ms Goh Hanyan and former Nominated MP Syed Harun Alhabsyi will be appointed to senior parliamentary secretary roles.
Singapore Management University’s (SMU) Associate Professor Eugene Tan said the lifespans of political officeholders are being reduced “given the pace of political life” and the need for new energy, refreshed perspectives and fresh ideas.
The “accent” of this Cabinet reshuffle is at the junior ministerial level, he added.
Noting that Mr Wong assumed the mantle of prime minister after 13 years in politics, Assoc Prof Tan stressed that the fifth-generation, or 5G, PAP leaders must be ready by 2035.
“Time is of the essence,” he said, adding that Mr Wong may want to avoid a repeat of the leadership delay Singapore saw previously.
For example, Senior Minister Lee became prime minister in 2004, but his “first serious attempt” at putting a fourth-generation, or 4G, team in place came in 2011, said Assoc Prof Tan.
“It would be a mistake to assume that a pause in leadership renewal is no big deal. It is precisely because of the vagaries of politics and uncertainties of political life that there must be no let up in readying the next generation of leaders to take over,” he added.
The slate of new faces shows that Mr Wong is trying to give potential 5G leaders the space to grow and show their abilities, said Dr Teo Kay Key, a research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Institute of Policy Studies (IPS).
Adding that the prime minister is providing “quite a long runway” for them to develop their skillsets and experience, she noted that the first iteration of the 5G core leadership is “shaping up”.
“But of course these are very early days and there would probably be more individuals who might be given appointments as they go along their political careers as MPs,” said Dr Teo.
A FUTURE DPM FROM THE 4G?
Coordinating ministers oversee wider issue areas, in the process ensuring that the policies of ministries under their portfolio do not overlap or conflict with each other.
Observers said these coordinating ministers are below the DPM in the Cabinet hierarchy, but placed higher than other ministers.
The focus areas they oversee reflect their importance to the national agenda, said Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy adjunct associate professor in practice Terence Ho.
“Responsibility for these domains is reflected in the new structure, along with public services, which is now being recognised as a key responsibility that cuts across ministries,” he said.
Of the three newly announced coordinating ministers, the two fourth-generation or 4G leaders – Mr Chan and Mr Ong – could be frontrunners to become DPM in the longer term, said observers.
“The coordinating ministers would possibly be expected to focus more on their specific areas of national security, public services, and social policies compared to the DPM, who is more likely to be also expected to assist the PM in determining the overall direction of the country or the overarching national policy objectives,” said IPS’ Dr Teo.
The roles could also have been created to provide more leadership opportunities internally further down the line, observers said.
“PM may have felt that, since he had the service of several senior leaders in his team, and to continue to create pathways for rotation and newer politicians to get experience, the coordinating minister role would be a good way to facilitate succession planning,” said Mr Malminderjit Singh, managing director of political consultancy Terra Corporate Affairs.
He noted that the coordinating role is usually done by more senior ministers and DPMs without a specific title.
During Wednesday’s press conference, Mr Wong said he continued Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s work coordinating social policies after the latter became president, although he did not have the title of coordinating minister.
Former PAP MP Inderjit Singh said: “Another way to look at it is this: By having three coordinating ministers, it frees the PM to groom the future 5G leaders.”
SMU’s Assoc Prof Tan said that while the four senior leaders “may effectively be operationally equivalent”, the DPM role is still without par.
A DPM could be appointed from the 4G cohort in a mid-term reshuffle, he added.
A CHANGED DEFENCE LANDSCAPE
Mr Chan will also become the defence minister, leaving behind his education portfolio.
On Wednesday, Mr Wong noted that Mr Chan was formerly the chief of army and had also served as second minister of defence before, when explaining his decision to appoint him.
“He has deep operational experience and strategic insights, and I'm confident he will lead the ministry well and further strengthen Singapore's defence force,” he said.
Observers noted that while Mr Chan has the domain expertise and experience, he would nonetheless have to get up to speed as the defence landscape may have shifted since he retired in 2011.
“One of the challenges that he might face is how the defence role has changed, especially when these days we also need to include the cyber and digital realm,” said independent political observer Felix Tan.
He noted that Mr Chan’s first big test will be how he carries himself at the upcoming Shangri-La Dialogue.
Asia’s premier defence summit will be held from May 30 to Jun 1 this year. The annual event is attended by representatives from all around the world.
“It is likely the military domain has changed, especially with how the international environment has changed over the past 14 years since he left the military, in terms of norms, technology, and other aspects,” said IPS’ Dr Teo.
“Hence, he might have to first fully get up to speed on the changes as his first task as defence minister.”
However, Mr Chan’s vast government experience will lend itself well as he navigates his next portfolio, noted political observers.
Since entering politics in 2011, Mr Chan has had stints in the areas of culture, community and youth, social and family development, trade and industry, and education.
He is also only the second ex-senior military officer to become Singapore’s defence minister, after Mr Teo Chee Hean.
“The combination of these experiences, together with his prior career in the military, likely can provide him with a fresh perspective of how to run the ministry,”said IPS’ Dr Teo.
SMU’s Assoc Prof Tan noted that Mr Chan has displayed a “penchant for ideas and values” as education minister, which is critical to the defence domain amid geopolitical rivalry and tension.
Former MP Singh also added that the Ministry of Defence is a key ministry with “huge spending”, apart from the home affairs, education and finance ministries, so Mr Chan is well suited as one of the “most senior and trusted” members of the Cabinet team to helm it.
MUSLIM AFFAIRS KEY IN ‘POLARISED’ WORLD
Most political observers agreed that the handover of the minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs role was timely, given that Mr Masagos Zulkifli had held the post since May 2018.
In his place, Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim will be appointed acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs. Before Mr Masagos, the role was helmed by Dr Yaacob Ibrahim.
Making the announcement on Wednesday, Mr Wong said Mr Masagos, who will remain minister for social and family development, had advanced many initiatives during his tenure that are now valued and appreciated by the Malay-Muslim community.
“We agreed in our discussion that … it’s time to refresh the (Malay-Muslim) leadership and let new and younger office holders take over,” the Prime Minister said, adding that Assoc Prof Faishal was the “best candidate” for the role.
Experts were split on whether the PAP’s team in Tampines could also have affected Mr Wong’s decision. In the second-closest fight of the 2025 General Election, the team led by Mr Masagos clinched the five seats with 52.02 per cent of the vote in a four-way contest.
The Workers’ Party (WP) team led by former Aljunied GRC MP Faisal Abdul Manap chipped away at the incumbent’s vote share, with his team winning 47.37 per cent of the vote share in the opposition party’s first outing in the constituency.
WP’s performance in Tampines scored the party one of its two Non-Constituency MP seats in the upcoming parliament.
PAP’s victory in Tampines GRC this year was significantly lower than its winning margin in 2020, when it defeated a team from the National Solidarity Party with about 66.4 per cent of the vote.
While the PAP’s performance in Tampines could be one factor, the Prime Minister probably also sees that it is important to ensure that the next cohort of Malay appointment holders are in position to take on the role, said Associate Professor Tan Ern Ser, an adjunct principal research fellow at IPS.
Adding that Muslim affairs are becoming increasingly sensitive and important, he said: “Identity politics in a highly polarised, post-truth world, together with hard to solve perennial issues, will continue to be a sensitive issue.
“If not managed well, it could be easily amplified and weaponised.”