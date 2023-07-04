‘I was struggling to get up in the morning’: Postpartum depression and the importance of seeking help

SINGAPORE: After giving birth to her second daughter about a year ago, Ms Paula Iqueda found herself mentally, physically and emotionally exhausted.

Her older daughter was just about one-and-a-half years old and was having trouble adjusting to having a sibling. She was competing for her mother's attention, which Ms Iqueda now had to split between her toddler and newborn.

Despite help from her husband, Ms Iqueda found herself overwhelmed.

"I would cry very often. Every day, I would have had some type of crisis, I would have a breakdown and I had this guilt that was building up and I just couldn't get rid of it," she told CNA.

“We were suspecting I had depression because I was struggling a lot. I was struggling to get up in the morning. I was struggling to get out of the house. I was struggling to see any type of hope,” she added.