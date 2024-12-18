Cases of whooping cough spike in Singapore; doctors flag lack of vaccine boosters among adults

It is among several illnesses that are on the rise compared with last year, according to the Ministry of Health’s weekly infectious diseases bulletin.

The other conditions include conjunctivitis, diarrhoea, and hand, foot and mouth disease.

GET JABBED, SAY DOCTORS

But whooping cough can be easily prevented through vaccination, said doctors.

Those who want to get the vaccine can tap a national subsidy. Doctors also encourage adults to get their vaccinations updated as it only stays effective for 10 years.

Whooping cough vaccination is part of the national childhood immunisation schedule. Children get their first jab from two to 18 months, then a booster at around 10 to 11 years old.

The infection is most severe in children below the age of one.

"They can cough and vomit and become dehydrated, and some of them cough and get bleeding in the eye,” said Dr Low Kah Tzay, consultant at the Anson International Paediatrics & Child Development Clinic.

“In the worst-case scenario, especially in very young children, they can actually get brain haemorrhage from severe coughing. But of course, some of them can actually become breathless, and especially if they have a history of asthma.”

Older children can also end up being hospitalised for further treatment, he added.

Dr Low said the clinic has seen more cases of whooping cough as parents take their children abroad for the holidays.

“When they come (back), they cough longer than the usual three to five days, and the cough is very deep … and disturbs their sleep and daily activities,” he noted.

Women are usually recommended to get the whooping cough vaccine after around their fifth month of pregnancy to better protect their newborns.

While children and the elderly are most vulnerable, Dr Zhang Qi, who practises at Kingsway Medical Clinic, said he recently treated a “big group of middle-aged gentlemen” who presented with symptoms of whooping cough.

“My guess is that they were only vaccinated when they're young, but not like ladies when they are pregnant, so (the men) may have lost their immunity,” he added.