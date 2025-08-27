Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming changes to CareShield Life

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are set to pay higher premiums but also receive more payouts from CareShield Life from 2026.

The national scheme for disability insurance, which launched in 2020, recently underwent its first review by the CareShield Life Council. The government announced on Wednesday (Aug 27) that it accepted the council’s recommended changes to the scheme.

CareShield Life is compulsory for those born in 1980 or later. They start paying premiums from when they turn 30 until they turn 67 or develop severe disability and make a claim, whichever is earlier.

The scheme is optional for those born in 1979 or earlier. They will also pay premiums until they turn 67, or for 10 years if they join the scheme at age 59 and above. They will also stop paying premiums if they develop severe disabilities and make claims.

CareShield Life premiums can be fully paid from MediSave.

Here’s what you need to know about the changes to CareShield Life that will roll out from 2026.

HOW MUCH WILL PAYOUTS INCREASE BY?

From 2026, the annual growth rate of CareShield Life payouts will double from 2 per cent to 4 per cent, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday.

With the new growth rate, a policyholder making a claim in 2030 will receive S$806 (US$626) per month, compared to the S$731 per month they would have received if the annual growth rate stayed at 2 per cent.

Long-term care costs have been increasing at a rate that has outpaced general inflation and the current annual payout growth rate of 2 per cent, said MOH.