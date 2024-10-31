Minor lapses with major consequences: How food poisoning outbreaks can happen

SINGAPORE: Ms Chris Low is the most unwelcome individual at the kitchens of catering firms Purple Sage and Rasel Catering.

As their creative director and a qualified food hygiene officer, she does surprise checks on the kitchen employees.

“They really detest me, because I will go around with glo germ gel,” she said, referring to a tool she uses to detect if employees’ hands are clean.

“It heightens food safety. So you let them know that ‘hey, the management is looking at it … so please do not trifle with this food safety’,” she told CNA’s Deep Dive podcast.