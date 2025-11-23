Man who rushed at Ariana Grande during event deported to Australia; barred from re-entering Singapore
SINGAPORE: An Australian man who rushed at Wicked star Ariana Grande during a premiere in Singapore has been deported and barred from re-entering the country.
"Johnson Wen was deported to Australia on Nov 23, 2025 and has been barred from re-entering Singapore," the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said on Sunday (Nov 23).
The 26-year-old was on Nov 17 sentenced to nine days' jail for public nuisance.
In sentencing, District Judge Christopher Goh told Wen that he was "attention-seeking" and that he was wrong to think that he would have suffered no consequences for his acts in Singapore.
Wen, who has been remanded from Nov 14, pleaded guilty to one charge of causing annoyance to the public by causing a commotion during the Singapore premiere of the film Wicked: For Good.
In widely circulated videos of the incident at Resorts World Sentosa on Nov 13, Wen was seen jumping over a barricade.
He then ran towards Grande, put his arm around her and jumped up and down. Co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays green-skinned Elphaba in the movie, rushed in to break his hold.
Security officers tackled Wen and escorted him out of the venue.
The incident has been reported on globally.