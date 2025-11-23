Man who rushed at Ariana Grande during event deported to Australia; barred from re-entering Singapore

In widely circulated videos of the incident at Resorts World Sentosa on Nov 13, Wen was seen jumping over a barricade.

He then ran towards Grande, put his arm around her and jumped up and down. Co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays green-skinned Elphaba in the movie, rushed in to break his hold.

Security officers tackled Wen and escorted him out of the venue.

The incident has been reported on globally.