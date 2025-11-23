Man who rushed at Ariana Grande during event deported to Australia; barred from re-entering Singapore

WHAT HAPPENED

On the evening of Nov 13, Universal Studios Singapore hosted a yellow carpet event for the Wicked: For Good movie.

Cast members for the film, including Grande, Erivo, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh, walked down the carpet to sign autographs for fans, including some who came from overseas.

Between 7pm and 7.11pm, Wen jumped over the barricade and ran towards the cast. He placed his arm around Grande and jumped up and down, while Grande looked shocked.

On seeing this, Erivo and several security guards moved to stop him.

This disrupted the event and shocked many fans, the prosecution said.

As Wen was being escorted out, he suddenly turned back and ran towards the yellow carpet and made a second attempt to jump over the barricade.

This time, he was stopped and pinned by security officers.