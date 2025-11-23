Man who rushed at Ariana Grande during event deported to Australia; barred from re-entering Singapore
SINGAPORE: An Australian man who rushed at Wicked star Ariana Grande during a premiere in Singapore has been deported and barred from re-entering the country.
"Johnson Wen was deported to Australia on Nov 23, 2025 and has been barred from re-entering Singapore," the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said on Sunday (Nov 23).
The 26-year-old was on Nov 17 sentenced to nine days' jail for public nuisance.
In sentencing, District Judge Christopher Goh told Wen that he was "attention-seeking" and that he was wrong to think that he would have suffered no consequences for his acts in Singapore.
Wen, who has been remanded from Nov 14, pleaded guilty to one charge of causing annoyance to the public by causing a commotion during the Singapore premiere of the film Wicked: For Good.
WHAT HAPPENED
On the evening of Nov 13, Universal Studios Singapore hosted a yellow carpet event for the Wicked: For Good movie.
Cast members for the film, including Grande, Erivo, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh, walked down the carpet to sign autographs for fans, including some who came from overseas.
Between 7pm and 7.11pm, Wen jumped over the barricade and ran towards the cast. He placed his arm around Grande and jumped up and down, while Grande looked shocked.
On seeing this, Erivo and several security guards moved to stop him.
This disrupted the event and shocked many fans, the prosecution said.
As Wen was being escorted out, he suddenly turned back and ran towards the yellow carpet and made a second attempt to jump over the barricade.
This time, he was stopped and pinned by security officers.
That night, Wen posted on Instagram, saying he was free after being arrested. He also posted videos of the incident on TikTok and Instagram and thanked Grande.
Multiple videos of the incident circulated on social media. Local and international news outlets also published articles about the incident.
The police located Wen at Temple Street on Nov 14 and arrested him for public nuisance.
Investigations showed that he had a pattern of disrupting high-profile events, including concerts by Katy Perry, The Chainsmokers and The Weeknd.