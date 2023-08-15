Last suspect in wife-sharing rape cases goes on trial

SINGAPORE: The last suspect in several "wife-sharing" rape cases, which were carried out by men who met online, went on trial at the High Court on Tuesday (Aug 15).

The 44-year-old man, named only as "O" in court documents, claimed trial to a charge of conspiracy to commit rape on an occasion between 2010 and 2011.

He also faces eight charges of circulating obscene images on the Sammyboy forum, and possessing 118 obscene videos. These have been stood down during the trial.

O is the last of the seven men in the "wife-sharing" network to be dealt with in court, and the only one to claim trial. Five other men have been convicted of rape, and one man of attempted rape.

The main culprit in the case, a 42-year-old man known as "J", was sentenced in May to 29 years' imprisonment and the maximum 24 strokes of the cane.

J conspired with five other men to have his wife drugged and raped over a period of eight years. He also conspired with two men to rape their wife or ex-wife.

O's alleged victim is J's wife. All parties in the case cannot be named due to gag orders imposed by the court.