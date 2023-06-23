More fences, cattle grids to exclude boars from Bukit Panjang residential areas in wake of two attacks

SINGAPORE: The authorities are stepping up measures to prevent wild boar attacks in Bukit Panjang after recent incidents where two residents were injured.

The National Parks Board (NParks) said it would be adding more fences and installing new cattle grids in Zhenghua Nature Park to prevent wild boars from entering residential areas. These are in addition to existing measures such as culling.

Instead of gates, cattle grids will be installed in the ground at gaps between fences.

Cattle grids are grates that allow unimpeded access to park users and cyclists. However, they are designed with gaps to catch the boars' hooves should they attempt to cross.

One such cattle grid, located at the Bangkit underpass and leading towards Chestnut Nature Park, was shown to the media during a visit to Zhenghua Nature Park on Friday (Jun 23). Its installation was completed that very morning.

Another cattle grid as well as fences spanning 150m in length will be installed along Chestnut Avenue, while fencing will be put up along a 400m stretch under Gali Batu Flyover.

The measures at Chestnut Avenue are expected to be completed by July, while the fences under Gali Batu Flyover are expected to be done by the end of August.

These are in addition to existing exclusion fencing installed in the park since 2020. Since 2019, around 50 boars trapped in Zhenghua Nature Park have been culled.