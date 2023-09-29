Woman charged with forging letters from Prime Minister's Office to get money from HDB, Customs

SINGAPORE: A 55-year-old woman was charged on Friday (Sep 29) with two counts of forging documents purportedly from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in order to get money from government agencies.

Toh Siew Hoon Margaret, a Singaporean, is accused of forging a letter dated Jun 16 this year from the PMO, asking for the return of a deposit she paid to the Customs Operations Command.

She also allegedly forged a PMO letter dated Jun 17 this year seeking the return of S$8,000 she purportedly paid to the Housing Board (HDB).

The police said in a statement that they received a report from Singapore Customs on Jun 22, after a Customs investigation officer received Toh's email.

The email contained a letter allegedly prepared by the PMO, demanding that matters be expedited without any delay, said the police.

Checks with the PMO revealed that the letter was fabricated.

The police identified the woman in follow-up investigations and arrested her on Jun 27. Preliminary investigations found that she had also allegedly forged the other letter and emailed it to HDB, asking for a refund "without any delay" over the money she paid for the e-bidding of two minimart shops.

Toh did not indicate whether she would plead guilty or claim trial.

She will return to court next month.

If convicted of forgery, she faces up to 10 years' jail and a fine.