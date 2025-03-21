Woman charged over alleged chopper attack at People's Park Complex food stall

Police earlier said in response to CNA's queries that they were alerted to the incident at about 8.45pm on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 41 and 30, were taken conscious to the hospital. A 42-year-old man was assessed by the Singapore Civil Defence Force for minor injuries but declined to be sent to the hospital.

At the scene on Wednesday evening, Chinese news outlet 8World reported that the front of the stall and the alley beyond it were cordoned off.

The floor near the counter was stained with blood, while plastic bags, food container lids and other items were scattered all over the floor.

A middle-aged man was seen with a police officer in the shop, pointing to the blood stains as he spoke.

Voluntarily causing hurt by means of any instrument carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or caning, or any combination of the punishments.