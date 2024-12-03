Dover Road death classified as murder, police seek foreign assistance to locate suspect

SINGAPORE: The police are seeking the whereabouts of a 34-year-old man suspected of being involved in the murder of a 30-year-old woman who was found dead in a Dover Road flat.

"The police are engaging the assistance of the foreign authorities to obtain more information and locate him," the Singapore Police Force said on Tuesday (Dec 3) as it confirmed an ongoing murder investigation.

The woman was found lying motionless in the flat on Monday. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said at the time, without providing details on the nature of their investigations.

The man had left Singapore before police received a call for assistance. Police said on Monday that the man "is believed to be able to assist with investigations".

The man and the woman are known to each other, the police added.

Investigations are ongoing.