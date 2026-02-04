Woman, 71, gets fined again for feeding pigeons repeatedly despite conviction last year

SINGAPORE: Despite being fined for feeding wild birds and promising not to do it again, a 71-year-old woman went back to her ways and fed pigeons nine times over about six months in Toa Payoh.

Sanmugamnathan Shamla, a Singaporean, was fined S$3,200 (US$2,518) on Wednesday (Feb 4). She pleaded guilty to four charges under the Wildlife Act, with another five similar charges taken into consideration.

The court heard that Shamla was fined S$1,200 in May last year for illegally feeding wild birds near her flat in Toa Payoh. She also disrupted a National Parks Board (NParks) pigeon trapping exercise.

An NParks prosecutor told the court on Wednesday that Shamla knew it was an offence to feed wild birds but persisted in her ways on nine occasions between July 2025 and January 2026.

She was seen by NParks officers in early July 2025 feeding pigeons with grain or bread. According to charge sheets, she fed the birds at Block 62B Lorong 4, Toa Payoh.

Shamla had asked to see NParks' videos and the prosecutor played four clips in court. They showed Shamla surrounded by a flock of pigeons, as well as scattering feed onto the floor at night. Other clips, taken from some distance away, showed Shamla's back while birds flocked around her.

The prosecutor said this case "clearly presents a pattern of recalcitrant behaviour".

"The accused stands before you as a repeat offender," she said, adding that Shamla has a "persistent disregard for the law".

The prosecutor said the timeline "speaks for itself".

Shamla had given her personal undertaking to the court at her previous conviction that she would not reoffend, but she was back to "her old ways" within one month, said the prosecutor.

She said Shamla had approached her Member of Parliament during a meet-the-people session and said that she was deeply remorseful and pledged not to repeat her acts.

However, just three days after this, she was caught committing the same offence.

The prosecutor said this demonstrates not genuine remorse but a "calculated willingness" to commit offences.

The prosecutor said she noted Shamla's age, but said the empty promises demonstrated that only a "meaningful financial penalty" would deter Shamla.

She sought a fine of S$800 to S$1,000 per charge.

Shamla, who was unrepresented, asked if the fine could be in the "1,000 to 2,000 dollar brackets", saying she was unemployed and had no medical insurance.

"I will make up the balance ... by community service," she said.

When she heard the final amount, she said she would pay the fine on the same day.

As a repeat offender intentionally feeding wildlife without written approval, she could have been fined up to S$10,000 per charge.