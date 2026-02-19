Woman gets jail for slapping taxi driver after failing to pay S$24 fare

SINGAPORE: When told that her taxi fare was S$24 (US$19), a woman said she had no cash and refused payment options suggested by the cabby.

After the woman challenged him to take her to a police station, the elderly taxi driver did so - and she then slapped him.

Shalini Devarajan, a 36-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced to two weeks' jail on Thursday (Feb 19) for one count of voluntarily causing hurt.

The court heard that the victim, a 73-year-old man at the time, was driving a taxi that was flagged down by another man at about 3pm on Nov 11, 2025.

Shalini boarded the cab alone and the victim was instructed to take her to Block 260, Yishun Street 22.

The victim noticed that Shalini reeked of alcohol. He drove the sleeping woman to her destination.

When they got to the block's shelter, the cabby woke Shalini up and told her that the fare was S$24.

Shalini said she had neither cash nor any means of cashless payment. She proceeded to call someone before saying that she needed to go up to her unit to get the money.

The cabby asked her to leave her phone behind before going up, but Shalini refused.

The cabby also suggested following her up to the unit, but Shalini refused.

Shalini then challenged the taxi driver to take her to the police station.

On the way to Yishun Neighbourhood Police Centre, Shalini scolded the victim, and took photos of him and his vehicle.

The cabby did not reply to her throughout the journey.

When they got to the police station, the cabby stopped his vehicle outside the gantry and exited along with Shalini.

At about 4.20pm, Shalini slapped the cabby once on his left cheek, causing him pain.

The victim later went to hospital for treatment and was given one day of medical leave.

The taxi fare was not paid and Shalini was arrested that same day.

ADJOURNED FOR PAYMENT, BUT STILL NO MONEY

The court heard that Shalini had been granted an adjournment to make payment to the victim.

When questioned about this by the judge, Shalini said she tried to call her friend for the money but was unable to contact her friend.

The prosecutor said the victim had remained professional and non-responsive to Shalini's provocations, and the assault was completely unprovoked.

The victim was also a taxi driver performing his duties, and he was part of a particularly vulnerable class of victims who deserve enhanced protection through deterrent sentencing, she said.

The prosecution tried to seek compensation of about S$172 in medical bills for the victim, but Shalini said she had no funds and no money on her at all.

In her mitigation, Shalini stated she did not realise she had a S$50 note in her pocket when told the fare.

She said she had no family support and the friend she was relying on for payment was uncontactable.

Although Shalini had previously stated that she was going to start a new part-time job, she said on Thursday that she "couldn't also because there's so many things going on with me".

The judge declined to order compensation after Shalini said she had no money.

For voluntarily causing hurt, she could have been jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.