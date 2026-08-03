Woman, 20, charged with trafficking minor for sex; 8 men charged with paying girl for sex

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old woman was charged on Monday (Aug 3) with trafficking a 16-year-old girl for sexual exploitation and receiving S$1,435 (US$1,120) from the process.

The Singaporean woman is also accused of using Telegram to facilitate the provision of sexual services by a 16-year-old girl and living on the earnings of her sex work.

The names of the accused woman and the alleged victim cannot be published due to gag orders issued by the court. Court records indicate that the accused and the alleged victim were occupants in the same shelter.

Eight men were also charged with obtaining or attempting to obtain the sexual services of a 16-year-old girl by paying her money ranging from S$30 to S$150.

This allegedly occurred in February 2024 at places like a toilet for the handicapped, staircase landings and in parked vehicles.

They are all Singaporean men: Muhammad Ngasri Sengngari, 35; Wilfred Ang Shui Lai, 34; Irham Hussaini Mohamad Hussain, 24; Muhamad Haziq Bakatiar, 23; Muhammad Ameerulah Noor Mohamed, 27; Syahirul Daud Abdul Razak, 26; Muhammad 'Aizat Khalis Daud, 38; and Fazal Hanafi Abdul Hameed Chaudhry, 41.

The accused woman also allegedly worked with another unidentified person to deceive three people on Telegram into paying for sexual services that were not provided.

The police said in a statement that they had arrested all nine people after investigating the sexual exploitation of two minors who were below the age of 18 at the time.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 20-year-old woman had allegedly exploited both victims by facilitating their provision of paid sex and profiting from the arrangements.

The identities of the eight men were established via follow-up investigations.

If convicted of obtaining for consideration the sexual services of a minor, the men can be jailed for up to seven years each and fined.

The woman faces up to 10 years' jail and a fine of up to S$100,000 for recruiting a person for the purpose of exploitation under the Prevention of Human Trafficking Act.

Had she been a man, she would have faced up to six strokes of the cane.

For receiving payment in connection with the trafficking, she faces the same penalties.

If convicted of living in part on the earnings of sex work, she can be jailed for up to seven years, fined up to S$100,000, or both.