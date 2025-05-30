ICA adds traffic cones to increase lane visibility after Woodlands Checkpoint accident

In addition, safety barriers - which have always been deployed during contraflow operations - now have blinker lights mounted on them.

These are part of the added safety measures at the land checkpoint after an accident on May 24.

Just before 5.30am that day, a departing Singapore-registered car collided with an arriving Malaysia-registered bus along the Causeway.

Preliminary investigations found that the contraflow operation was activated before barriers were put in place, which was not in accordance with safety procedures, ICA had said in a statement then.

The car driver and his three passengers were taken conscious to the hospital.

ICA said it will conduct a safety review into the accident, which "should not have happened", and suspended contraflow operations over the weekend at both land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas.

The operations resumed earlier this week on Monday.

On Friday, members of the media got to witness the behind-the-scenes of the traffic operations.

Soon after the cones were set up, this reporter was taken to the operations centre where officers monitored both vehicular and human traffic through the checkpoint on large screens.

At about 4.30pm, heavy vehicles from the other side of the Causeway began streaming into the contraflow lane.