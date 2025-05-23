Heavy traffic expected at Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints during June school holidays, Hari Raya Haji

SINGAPORE: Travellers can expect "very heavy" traffic at Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints during the upcoming June school holidays and Hari Raya Haji long weekend, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday (May 23).

The June school holidays runs from May 31 to Jun 29, while the Hari Raya Haji weekend is from Jun 6 to Jun 9.

Travellers should expect longer waiting times to clear immigration.

"ICA advises travellers to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey," said the authority.

Those who need to travel during this peak period can consider taking cross-border bus services to avoid congestion.

"We seek travellers’ understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline," the authority said, adding that it will not hesitate to take action against those who do not comply with instructions.

During the Vesak Day long weekend from May 8 to May 13, more than 3 million travellers crossed both land checkpoints. At its peak, over 546,000 travellers cleared immigration on May 9.

"Car travellers departing during peak periods had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance, due to traffic tailback from Malaysia," said ICA.