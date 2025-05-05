Very heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints during Vesak Day long weekend

SINGAPORE: Travellers can expect very heavy traffic at Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints during the upcoming Vesak Day long weekend.

Vesak day falls on May 12 this year, and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints are set to see heavy traffic from May 8 to 13.

Travellers should expect longer waiting times to clear immigration, ICA said in a travel advisory on Monday (May 5).

“Those who still need to travel during this peak period can consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion,” it added.

More than 2.4 million travellers crossed the land checkpoints during the Good Friday long weekend last month, with a peak of more than 555,000 people crossing in a single day on Apr 17.

Those who departed by car had to wait for up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailback from Malaysia, ICA said.

“We seek travellers’ understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline,” it added.

Stern action will be taken against travellers who do not comply with officers’ instructions and commit offences, it said.