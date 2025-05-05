Very heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints during Vesak Day long weekend

SINGAPORE: Travellers can expect very heavy traffic at Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints during the upcoming Vesak Day long weekend.
Vesak day falls on May 12 this year, and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints are set to see heavy traffic from May 8 to 13.
Travellers should expect longer waiting times to clear immigration, ICA said in a travel advisory on Monday (May 5).
“Those who still need to travel during this peak period can consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion,” it added.
More than 2.4 million travellers crossed the land checkpoints during the Good Friday long weekend last month, with a peak of more than 555,000 people crossing in a single day on Apr 17.
Those who departed by car had to wait for up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailback from Malaysia, ICA said.
“We seek travellers’ understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline,” it added.
Stern action will be taken against travellers who do not comply with officers’ instructions and commit offences, it said.
THINGS TO TAKE NOTE OF
Travellers should ensure their passports have a remaining validity of at least six months, ICA advised. Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passports should ensure their re-entry permits have been transferred to their new passports.
Long-term pass holders should also notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any change in their passport particulars before re-entering Singapore.
Those travelling by car and motorcycles are encouraged to use QR codes instead of passports for faster immigration clearance, ICA said.
People commuting by bus can also use QR codes generated from the MyICA mobile app at automated lanes and special assistance lanes (SALs) of the checkpoints' bus halls.
Drivers of foreign vehicles should also ensure their Vehicle Entry Permits (VEP) are valid, ICA said.
Those who do not have a valid autopass card, the VEP approval from LTA or valid insurance will be turned back.
Motorists should also avoid cutting the queue as it can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other drivers.
"Errant motorists caught queue cutting will be turned away and made to re-queue," ICA said.