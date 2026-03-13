More officers redeployed to help with security checks amid heightened measures at Singapore checkpoints
These additional measures may result in longer wait times for immigration clearance, says the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.
SINGAPORE: More Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers have been redeployed from other areas of Woodlands Checkpoint to help with checks on travellers amid stepped-up security measures.
This means officers and resources are reassigned as situations evolve to areas where they are most needed, such as zones experiencing heavier traveller traffic.
ICA told CNA on Friday (Mar 13) that more X-ray lanes have also been opened at the bus arrival hall at Woodlands Checkpoint.
On Feb 28, ICA announced that security checks at Singapore's checkpoints have been stepped up amid the heightened global security situation, including recent developments in the Middle East.
These include checks on arriving travellers, cargo and conveyances at the land, air and sea checkpoints.
CNA spent about two hours on Friday morning at Woodlands Checkpoint observing checks at the bus arrival hall, as well as motorcycle and car lanes.
ICA said more in-depth checks are being conducted, but it could not provide specific details for security reasons.
However, the authority did say officers are spending more time examining passengers' belongings and inspecting vehicles.
At the bus arrival hall, travellers were required to pass their bags through X-ray scanners after clearing the automated immigration lanes.
Previously, officers would select some travellers for bag checks. But since Feb 28, the screening applies to most travellers.
Assessment and investigation officers were also stationed at the hall to identify travellers who may require further checks.
ICA said more riders are being stopped for more in-depth inspections.
Some motorcyclists were asked to dismount and open their storage compartments for checks.
While such higher-tier checks are conducted on normal days, they are now being carried out more frequently, the authority added.
Similarly, cars were also being pulled aside for screening.
Beyond inspecting the boot, officers were seen checking glove compartments and passenger seats.
In some cases, drivers were asked to open the vehicle’s hood for further inspection.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Deputy Superintendent Sia Jian Hua, assistant commander of Woodlands Checkpoint, said that while these additional measures may result in longer wait times for immigration clearance, they are necessary to keep Singapore safe and secure.
“We seek the public's understanding and cooperation as we continue to do our best to safeguard our borders while facilitating the movement of people and goods through Singapore’s checkpoints.”
On Feb 28, the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran that killed its supreme leader and plunged the Middle East into conflict.
Iran responded by launching retaliatory attacks against Israel and other countries in the Middle East.