More officers redeployed to help with security checks amid heightened measures at Singapore checkpoints

SINGAPORE: More Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers have been redeployed from other areas of Woodlands Checkpoint to help with checks on travellers amid stepped-up security measures.

This means officers and resources are reassigned as situations evolve to areas where they are most needed, such as zones experiencing heavier traveller traffic.

ICA told CNA on Friday (Mar 13) that more X-ray lanes have also been opened at the bus arrival hall at Woodlands Checkpoint.

On Feb 28, ICA announced that security checks at Singapore's checkpoints have been stepped up amid the heightened global security situation, including recent developments in the Middle East.

These include checks on arriving travellers, cargo and conveyances at the land, air and sea checkpoints.

CNA spent about two hours on Friday morning at Woodlands Checkpoint observing checks at the bus arrival hall, as well as motorcycle and car lanes.

ICA said more in-depth checks are being conducted, but it could not provide specific details for security reasons.

However, the authority did say officers are spending more time examining passengers' belongings and inspecting vehicles.