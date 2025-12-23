Man charged with causing grievous hurt to 73-year-old who died after scuffle at Woodlands food court

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Tuesday (Dec 23) with seriously injuring a 73-year-old man who subsequently died after a scuffle at a food court in Woodlands.

Teo Eng Chye, 57, is accused of causing Mr Foo Suan Chew to suffer a fracture of his thyroid cartilage, which is in the neck.

The charge sheets did not state how Teo allegedly caused the injury.

The incident happened on Sunday night at Fork & Spoon, an eatery owned by Koufu at Block 768 Woodlands Avenue 6.

The police previously said they received a call for assistance at about 9.20pm.

Upon their arrival, the older man was found unconscious. He was taken to the hospital where he subsequently died.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had purportedly gotten into a dispute with the 57-year-old man, which escalated into a scuffle,” said the police.

Teo was arrested on the same day.

He remains in remand for investigations, with permission to be taken out for scene visits. His case will be heard again on Dec 30.

The penalty for voluntarily causing grievous hurt is up to 10 years in jail with a fine or caning.