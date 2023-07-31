Worker dies after being found unconscious at Tuas Port worksite

SINGAPORE: A worker died on Saturday (Jul 29) in hospital hours after he was found unconscious at a construction worksite in Tuas.

In a press statement on Monday (Jul 31), the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said it was informed at 9am on Saturday that a worker was found unconscious at the Tuas Port Phase 2 construction worksite.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it had received a call for assistance at about 7.50am.

MPA said a worksite safety coordinator administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the worker, who was employed by the Penta Ocean-Hyundai-Boskalis Joint Venture.

SDCF officers sent the worker to National University Hospital but he died later that evening.

When asked for more details about the incident, the Ministry of Manpower said it was aware and that investigations are underway.

The contractor and MPA are providing support to the family of the worker.

CNA has reached out to MPA and the worker's employer for more information.

The reclamation of the Tuas terminal, construction of the wharf and dredging phase 2 project was awarded to Penta Ocean, Hyundai Engineering & Construction (South Korea) and Boskalis International BV Company (Netherlands) in 2018.

The project will include the reclamation of 387 hectares of land construction of 23m deep-water berths with 8.6km of quay wall to accommodate future container ships.

The project, valued at S$1.46 billion, is scheduled for completion in March 2027.