Worker dies after being struck by reversing truck at HDB worksite in Yishun

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old worker died at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) worksite at 71 Lorong Chencharu in Yishun on Friday (May 23) morning.

In response to CNA queries, HDB said on Saturday evening that the Bangladeshi man was carrying out survey works when he was struck by a reversing tipper truck.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at about 10am on Friday and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

A 61-year-old man was arrested for causing death by rash act and investigations are ongoing, they added.

HDB said it takes a "very serious view" of the fatal worksite incident and all works on site have been suspended until further notice.

"Safety at our worksites is of utmost priority, and we are working with the contractor to assist the authorities with their investigations on this matter," it added.

"We will continue to work with our industry partners to strengthen workplace safety at all our worksites."

HDB said that it would, along with the contractor - a joint venture between Yeng Tong Construction and Koh Kock Leong Enterprise - render all the support and assistance needed to the worker's family.

"We are saddened by the fatality and extend our heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family," added HDB.

Chencharu is a new housing area in Yishun that will have a mixed-used integrated development comprising a new bus interchange, hawker centre and shops.

It was announced in March last year that about 10,000 homes will be built in Chencharu by 2040.