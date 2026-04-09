Worker dies at shipyard in Tuas, MOM investigating incident

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man died at a shipyard in Tuas on Monday (Apr 6) after he was found unconscious in a stainless steel pipe, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Thursday.

In response to CNA queries, MOM said it is investigating the incident and confirmed the workplace fatality happened at a worksite occupied by Seatrium, at Tuas South Boulevard.

The man was a welder and was “found lying unconscious inside a 28-inch (71cm) stainless-steel pipe on board a newly fabricated process module of a vessel”, MOM said.

He was subsequently extricated from the pipe and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The deceased worked for Hwa Leong Offshore Engineering, according to MOM.

All confined spaces must be clearly identified and labelled as a general safety measure, an MOM spokesperson said.

“Before any work begins, relevant risk control measures, including atmospheric testing, adequate ventilation and application of permit-to-work must be implemented to address and mitigate any foreseeable hazards associated with the confined spaces.”

Singapore saw 36 workplace deaths in 2025, with workplace fatality falling to a record low of 0.96 per 100,000 workers.

The top three causes of workplace fatalities last year were vehicular incidents, falls from height, and collapse or failure of structures and equipment.