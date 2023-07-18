Workers' Party to hold press conference to address video appearing to show Leon Perera and Nicole Seah

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) will hold a media conference on Wednesday (Jul 19) in the wake of a video suggesting an "inappropriate exchange" between what appeared to be senior party members Leon Perera and Nicole Seah.

"The party will be holding a press conference with invited representatives of the media tomorrow, on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 to address this matter," WP said on Tuesday.

The opposition party had said on Monday that it was aware of the video and was looking into the matter.

"The party also expects all its members to fully own and account for their behaviour," the WP said then.

The silent 15-second clip appeared to show Mr Perera - a Member of Parliament for Aljunied - dining with 2020 General Election candidate Ms Seah while holding and stroking her hands.

It is not known when or where the video was shot. It was first posted by Facebook user "Victoria Wang" and as of Tuesday evening, the video and the account were no longer available.