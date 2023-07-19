Watch: Workers' Party press conference on Leon Perera and Nicole Seah's affair

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) held a media conference on Wednesday (Jul 19), confirming that Leon Perera and Nicole Seah have resigned from the opposition party over an extramarital affair.

Mr Perera has also informed the Acting Speaker of Parliament that he will be resigning his seat as Member of Parliament for Aljunied.

A video suggesting an "inappropriate exchange" between Mr Perera and Ms Seah was uploaded to social media on Monday. It showed Mr Perera dining with 2020 General Election candidate Ms Seah, holding and stroking her hands.

WP's Secretary-General Pritam Singh said the affair started after the 2020 General Election, and that it had "stopped some time ago".

He added that Mr Perera and Ms Seah previously told the party that there was no truth to allegations of an affair when the claims surfaced in 2021.