Workplace fatalities rose in first half of 2026; MOM reviews tougher safety measures

SINGAPORE: Workplace fatalities rose to 21 in the first half of 2026, pushing Singapore's annualised fatal injury rate to 1.1 per 100,000 workers, according to official figures released on Tuesday (Sep 8).

Vehicular incidents were the leading cause, accounting for nine deaths. Four involved platform workers.

In contrast, major workplace injuries fell to 314, with the annualised rate of major injuries falling to 14.6 between January and June.

This is the lowest annualised major injury rate on record, excluding 2020 when work was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

“The all-time low in major injuries reflects the hard work of employers, workers and safety professionals,” said Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash.

He added that the increase in fatalities is a serious concern. “Employers and workers must continue to stay vigilant and make workplace safety and health a priority every day.”

The fatality statistics include platform workers, while the major injury figures exclude them.

MOM said this is because it has been tracking platform worker fatalities through traffic police data, but only began compiling "robust data" for major injuries after the Platform Workers Act came into force in 2025, requiring platform operators to report work injuries.