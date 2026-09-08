Workplace fatalities rose in first half of 2026; MOM reviews tougher safety measures
Platform workers made up four of the 21 workplace fatalities from January to June.
SINGAPORE: Workplace fatalities rose to 21 in the first half of 2026, pushing Singapore's annualised fatal injury rate to 1.1 per 100,000 workers, according to official figures released on Tuesday (Sep 8).
Vehicular incidents were the leading cause, accounting for nine deaths. Four involved platform workers.
In contrast, major workplace injuries fell to 314, with the annualised rate of major injuries falling to 14.6 between January and June.
This is the lowest annualised major injury rate on record, excluding 2020 when work was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).
“The all-time low in major injuries reflects the hard work of employers, workers and safety professionals,” said Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash.
He added that the increase in fatalities is a serious concern. “Employers and workers must continue to stay vigilant and make workplace safety and health a priority every day.”
The fatality statistics include platform workers, while the major injury figures exclude them.
MOM said this is because it has been tracking platform worker fatalities through traffic police data, but only began compiling "robust data" for major injuries after the Platform Workers Act came into force in 2025, requiring platform operators to report work injuries.
The overall fatal injury rate of 1.1 exceeds a target to keep this rate below 1 per 100,000 workers by 2028.
Platform workers did not feature in the discussion when this goal was set in 2017, but Singapore remains on track to meet the target, MOM told reporters at a briefing.
MOM said it was reviewing further measures to strengthen ownership and accountability over workplace safety and health.
The review will include the workplace safety demerit points system and assess whether the bizSAFE capability-building programme better reflects companies' actual safety performance, including the link between training and implementation.
The review comes after MOM tightened penalties in June following a spate of workplace deaths, including higher composition fines and tougher enforcement during a two-week nationwide Safety Time-Out. The ministry said the situation has since stabilised.
MOM also recorded 620 occupational disease cases in the first half of 2026, up from 485 cases in the corresponding period in 2025.
This is the first set of figures since coverage under the Workplace Safety and Health Act and Work Injury Compensation Act was expanded from Dec 1, 2025.
“The rise therefore reflects broader detection and stronger surveillance – not a deterioration in workplace health standards,” said MOM.
PLATFORM WORKERS’ SAFETY
There were a total of 44 fatal and major injuries involving platform workers in the first half of 2026.
Vehicular incidents were a particular concern, accounting for 38 of the 44 cases, said MOM.
Delivery services made up 37 of the 44 cases. The remaining seven occurred during ride-hailing services.
Platform workers recorded an annualised fatal and major injury rate of 92.1 per 100,000 workers in H1 2026 – down from 95.9 for the same period in 2025.
This was substantially higher than the fatal and major injury rates in sectors such as construction, manufacturing and transportation and storage.
Unique factors contributing to the safety risks of platform work are the autonomous nature of the job and exposure to road conditions, the ministry added at the briefing.
According to mid-year traffic police data released in August, road casualties in Singapore have risen over the past three years.
Motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in more than half of all traffic accidents in H1 2026.
MOM pointed out that two-wheel vehicles are usually used in delivery services, and that this segment accounted for most of the platform worker fatalities and major injuries.
In March, the ministry formed a Platform Worker Safety Workgroup comprising government agencies, platform operators, the National Trades Union Congress and platform work associations.
This group is studying measures like training and support for safer driving and riding and is expected to complete its work by end-2026, said MOM.
In July, the Multi-Agency Workplace Safety and Health Taskforce was also expanded to include the Ministry of Home Affairs and traffic police, to tackle vehicular and traffic risks at workplaces.
SAFETY IN CONSTRUCTION, MANUFACTURING
Construction and manufacturing continued to account for the bulk of fatal and major injuries.
In the construction sector, the number of fatal and major injuries declined to 69 in the first half of 2026. The annualised rate of 24.1 is the lowest since 2020.
However, smaller-scale construction works saw a slight increase in the number of injuries compared to the same period in 2025.
MOM said it was reviewing measures to strengthen deterrence and accountability among contractors on such projects, which include renovations and alteration and addition works.
In manufacturing, there were a total of 62 fatalities and major injuries in the first half of 2026, with an annualised rate of 28.4.
Metalworking recorded the biggest increase in fatal and major injuries, rising from 18 cases to 28. MOM said it will maintain a higher inspection frequency for metalworking, with a focus on addressing machinery safety and mitigating slip, trip and fall risks.
Overall, the number of dangerous occurrences fell to three for the January to June period in 2026, which is the lowest since 2010.
Dangerous occurrences are a prescribed list of incidents that can cause serious damage, injury or death, such as a crane collapse or explosion.
OCCUPATIONAL DISEASES
MOM also provided an update on occupational diseases, which develop through sustained exposure to workplace hazards and are more insidious.
Noise-induced hearing loss and work-related musculoskeletal disorders were the top two conditions, making up 80 per cent of all cases in the first half of 2026.
There were 354 cases of noise-induced hearing loss and 142 cases of work-related musculoskeletal disorders from January to June.
Previously, before Dec 1, 2025, these were categorised as noise-induced deafness and musculoskeletal disorders of the upper limbs only.
Skin diseases were the third most common occupational disease, with 66 cases in H1 2026.
MOM said it will continue to work with tripartite partners and the medical community to strengthen the detection, reporting and management of occupational diseases.