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Higher workplace safety fines, longer stop-work orders after spate of fatalities
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Singapore

Higher workplace safety fines, longer stop-work orders after spate of fatalities

Seven workers died in five separate workplace incidents over the past four weeks, bringing the total number of fatalities this year to 21.

Higher workplace safety fines, longer stop-work orders after spate of fatalities

Workers at a construction site in Singapore on Sep 14, 2021. (File photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

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Renee Kuek
Renee Kuek
26 Jun 2026 02:26PM (Updated: 26 Jun 2026 02:50PM)
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SINGAPORE: Companies that flout workplace safety rules will face higher fines and longer stop-work orders under stricter measures announced by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday (Jun 26), as authorities respond to a recent spate of workplace deaths.

MOM said composition fines for safety offences detected during inspections will be raised from S$2,000 (US$1,500) to S$3,000 for first-time offenders, with steeper penalties for repeat or more serious breaches. 

Firms issued stop-work orders will also face a minimum shutdown period of eight weeks, up from five weeks previously.

In the most serious cases, companies responsible for egregious safety lapses resulting in fatal or serious accidents may be barred from hiring new migrant workers for three months.

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The tougher enforcement measures come after seven workers died in five separate workplace incidents over the past four weeks, bringing the total number of fatalities this year to 21 - up from 18 over the same period last year.

"The recent fatalities occurred across different industries and circumstances, and do not point to any single underlying cause," MOM said.

"The close succession of incidents is a cause for concern and highlights the need for continued vigilance and adherence to workplace safety requirements."

The enhanced measures, which have the support of multi-agency workplace safety taskforce (MAST) partners, will be implemented for the month of July and could be extended if safety outcomes do not improve.

MAST, formed in September 2023 to strengthen workplace safety and health in higher-risk sectors, comprises several ministries such as the Ministry of National Development, the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Health.

It also includes the labour movement and the Workplace Safety and Health Council industry committees. 

SAFETY TIME-OUT

As part of the stepped-up response, MOM has also called for a nationwide voluntary safety time-out lasting two weeks from Jun 26.

During this period, employers are encouraged to pause and review their work processes, strengthen risk controls and engage workers and supervisors on potential hazards. Particular attention should be given to vehicle-related activities, worker lapses and emergency response procedures following accidents, the ministry said.

"Workplace safety is a collective responsibility," Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said in a video posted on Facebook.

"It requires vigilance and accountability from management and supervisors to intervene before risks escalate into harm," he added.

"No deadline, contract or business objective is worth risking lives."

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Source: CNA/dy(gs)

Related Topics

Ministry of Manpower workplace safety workplace fatalities Dinesh Vasu Dash
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