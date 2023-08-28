MOM steps up inspections and audits of higher-risk worksites for two months

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will be increasing inspection and audit activities by 50 per cent over the next two months, and companies with serious breaches will have their management system audited.

The move comes after a nine-month heightened safety period ended on May 31, though some measures were retained and new ones were announced.

After a worksite inspection by the MOM’s occupational safety and health division on Monday (Aug 28), Mr Silas Sng, the divisional director, said such inspections are part of enhanced measures after the heightened safety period ended.

“We have been keeping up our enforcement efforts to maintain vigilance in higher-risk industries such as construction and manufacturing,” said Mr Sng, who is also the commissioner of workplace safety and health.