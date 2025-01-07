MOM urges contractors, construction workers to stay alert in busy lead-up to Chinese New Year after worksite death

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Tuesday (Jan 7) there must be “no compromises” on safety in the lead-up to the Chinese New Year period, following the death of a construction worker last week.

The 29-year-old Indian national was working at the Plantation Edge I & II Build-to-Order (BTO) project construction site in Tengah at around 8.40pm on Jan 2 when he was struck in the chest by the hose of a concrete pump truck.

One of the truck's four outriggers punctured the concrete ground, causing the machine to tilt and the hose to hit the man.

Both MOM and the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said the victim was carrying out casting works at the time of the incident.

The worker was taken to Gleneagles Hospital, where he died. He was employed by Keong Hong Construction, who was awarded the S$293.7 million (US$215.6 million) tender for main contract works at Tengah Plantation in January 2024.

The project is slated for completion in 2027.

MOM urged contractors and workers alike to remain alert with Chinese New Year approaching, noting that the period "typically sees companies facing time pressures to complete projects".

"MOM will continue with our enhanced enforcement efforts during this period. There must be no compromises on workplace safety at all times."

The incident is being investigated, it said.

“As a general safety measure, employers and contractors must ensure that the outriggers of machinery are fully extended and rest on a stable, level foundation or base plates with adequate strength to ensure stability during operations,” the ministry added.

HDB, which is the project developer, told CNA on Tuesday that it also takes a serious view of the fatal incident, and will render support and assistance to the victim's family.

“Safety at our worksites is of utmost priority, and we are working with the building contractor to assist the authorities with their investigations on this matter”, it said, adding that it is saddened by the worker's death.

“We will continue to work with our industry partners to strengthen workplace safety at our worksites.”