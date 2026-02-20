Logo
One Indonesian crew member dead after fire on Singapore-bound cruise ship
All 271 passengers, including 139 Singaporeans, were safely evacuated from the World Legacy cruise ship. Four of them were taken to hospital.

The World Legacy cruise ship at Singapore’s Raffles Anchorage, near Semakau Island, on Feb 20, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Ili Mansor)

Renee Kuek
20 Feb 2026 08:50AM (Updated: 20 Feb 2026 02:11PM)
SINGAPORE: An Indonesian crew member died after a fire broke out on a cruise ship en route to Singapore, the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said on Friday (Feb 20).

Based on preliminary investigations, the fire broke out at the lounge area on deck nine of the World Legacy cruise ship. The blaze was extinguished by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Marine firefighters, MPA said.

All 271 passengers, including 139 Singaporeans, were safely evacuated. Four of them were taken to hospital for further medical assessment.

Of the 388 crew members onboard, none were Singaporean.

The vessel is in a stable condition and is currently anchored at Raffles Reserved Anchorage, located near Pulau Semakau and Pulau Senang. It is a designated area within the Port of Singapore, primarily used for special purposes such as vessel repairs and the storage and offloading of vessels. 

MPA patrol craft, the police coast guard and the SCDF were attending to the vessel, MPA said in its first media release on the incident.

The World Legacy cruise ship at Singapore’s Raffles Anchorage, near Semakau Island, on Feb 20, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Ili Mansor)

The incident occurred at around 4am aboard the Liberia-registered vessel, and the fire was put under control by the crew shortly after, MPA said.

The authority initially stated that there were 224 passengers, including 185 Singaporeans, but this was later revised as the figures were based on preliminary information.

A first group of 190 passengers disembarked at HarbourFront Ferry Terminal after being evacuated from the cruise ship.

The deceased crew member was transferred ashore, said MPA. "The relevant authorities are handling the necessary follow-up, and the Indonesian embassy in Singapore has been informed," it added.

 

MPA has established a safety zone around the ship and is issuing navigational broadcasts to advise passing vessels to keep clear.

Classification society surveyors engaged by the vessel’s owners will board the ship to assess the extent of damage and the repairs to be carried out before returning to service.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Passengers evacuated from the World Legacy cruise ship were transferred to HarbourFront Ferry Terminal (Photos: MPA)
World Legacy cruise passengers seen disembarking at Singapore Cruise Centre on Feb 20, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Matthew Mohan)

In response to CNA's queries, World Legacy said that it is was cooperating fully with the authorities.

"Passenger and crew safety is our top priority," it said, adding that it would provide further updates when available.

When CNA arrived at the Singapore Cruise Centre at about 11am, passengers were seen disembarking, clearing customs and collecting refreshments. Some were in the process of being interviewed by Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers.

World Legacy, operated by World Cruises, operates on a "flexible" model, which allows guests to choose the length of their stays and board from both Singapore and Malaysia, according to the cruise website.

World Legacy had previously cancelled its maiden voyage two days before its scheduled opening on Dec 21 last year, according to earlier media reports. Passengers also complained of brown tap water, faulty lifts and weak air conditioning.

Additional reporting by Matthew Mohan

Editor's note: The number of passengers on the World Legacy, including the number of Singaporeans, has been amended in this article after MPA updated the information it initially provided.

Source: CNA/rk(ac/gs)

