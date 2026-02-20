One Indonesian crew member dead after fire on Singapore-bound cruise ship

SINGAPORE: An Indonesian crew member died after a fire broke out on a cruise ship en route to Singapore, the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said on Friday (Feb 20).

Based on preliminary investigations, the fire broke out at the lounge area on deck nine of the World Legacy cruise ship. The blaze was extinguished by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Marine firefighters, MPA said.

All 271 passengers, including 139 Singaporeans, were safely evacuated. Four of them were taken to hospital for further medical assessment.

Of the 388 crew members onboard, none were Singaporean.

The vessel is in a stable condition and is currently anchored at Raffles Reserved Anchorage, located near Pulau Semakau and Pulau Senang. It is a designated area within the Port of Singapore, primarily used for special purposes such as vessel repairs and the storage and offloading of vessels.

MPA patrol craft, the police coast guard and the SCDF were attending to the vessel, MPA said in its first media release on the incident.