Singapore attendees could cut short trip at World Scout Jamboree in South Korea if heat worsens

"LIGHT FATIGUE"

While no one from Singapore has succumbed to the heat so far, some have experienced "light fatigue" because of the weather, said the Singapore Scout Association.

The affected participants were told to rest and stay hydrated. No one required further medical attention.

"As part of our safety measures, regular water parades are taken to ensure hydration. We will also cancel outdoor activities if the weather is too hot and will move indoors (or) under shade," the scouting body said, adding that those who do not want to take part in activities are also allowed to rest in camp.

The association said the temperature at the event was about 37 degree Celsius in the day but dropped to a "comfortable level" in the evening.

Leaders have been assigned to chaperone the scouts to ensure they are well-hydrated. The scouts have also been told to call home daily to give updates.

“Our Scouts are enjoying themselves, interacting with Scouts from other countries ... And the morale of our contingent is high,” it said.

However, if the heat situation worsens, the association said it would consider leaving the jamboree early and returning to Singapore. The contingent is in constant contact with its Singapore headquarters and the Singapore embassy in Seoul.

Mr Ang Wee Jin, the leader of the Singapore contingent, said the scouts would be disappointed if the event was cut short.

"But they understand the implications if they stay too long in the heat ... safety is a priority and if the situation worsens, we will discuss with (the association) and pull out," said Mr Ang.

"I'm impressed with the kids' tenacity. They are taking it positively and enjoying themselves."

The jamboree comes a few days after the heat is estimated to have killed at least 22 people across the country as of Tuesday, more than triple the record of seven during the same period last year, an official at South Korea's National Fire Agency said.

Earlier on Friday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called for an "unlimited" number of air-conditioned buses that scouts can use for brief refuge and refrigerator trucks to provide cold water.

A day earlier, he ordered dozens of military doctors and nurses to the campsite to provide emergency care.

Some residents of Buan said the government should have been better prepared for the heat.

The scout's gathering is due to run until Aug 12.