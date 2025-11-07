Two taken to hospital after fire at Yishun flat, 50 residents evacuated

SINGAPORE: Two people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Yishun on Friday (Nov 7) afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted at about 1.20pm to a fire at Block 128 Yishun Street 11.

The bedroom of a unit on the second floor was ablaze when first responders arrived, it said in a Facebook post.

"Firefighters entered the smoke-filled unit and extinguished the fire with a water jet.”

Two people from the flat were assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Three occupants of the unit had already evacuated before SCDF's arrival, it said.

About 50 people from the affected block were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the fire had likely originated from a lighted material in the affected bedroom,” said SCDF.

