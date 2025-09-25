Logo
Yishun noise dispute: Man, 66, charged with murder
The Singaporean man is accused of murdering Ms Nguyen Phuong Tra by stabbing her in the chest with a knife.

Police officers on the 6th floor of Block 323 Yishun Central on Sep 24, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Lydia Lam
25 Sep 2025 05:37PM (Updated: 25 Sep 2025 06:36PM)
SINGAPORE: A 66-year-old man was charged with murder on Thursday (Sep 25) after a noise dispute at a Yishun housing block left one woman dead.

Koh Ah Hwee was given the capital charge in hospital via a field magistrate.

The Singaporean man is accused of murdering Ms Nguyen Phuong Tra by stabbing her in the chest with a knife.

This allegedly occurred in a common corridor of Block 323 Yishun Central, outside a unit on the sixth floor at about 7.25am on Wednesday.

The police previously said they were called to the scene at the Housing Board block at about 7.25am on Wednesday.

When they got there, Koh, the woman and another man were lying injured along the corridor of the sixth floor.

Koh allegedly injured the couple with a knife after a fight arose from a noise dispute.

The 30-year-old Vietnamese woman was taken unconscious to hospital where she died.

A neighbour told CNA that she had been woken up by really loud shouting and saw the woman lying on the ground, bleeding from her stomach, while her husband tried to fend off an attacker.

If convicted of murder, Koh could be sentenced to death.

The case was adjourned for a further mention on Oct 2.

Source: CNA/ll(kg)

