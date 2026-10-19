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YouTrip faces ‘major outage’ across most services in Singapore and Thailand
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Singapore

YouTrip faces ‘major outage’ across most services in Singapore and Thailand

Services affected in Singapore include wallet top-ups, currency exchange and payment authentication.

YouTrip faces ‘major outage’ across most services in Singapore and Thailand

The YouTrip card and app. (File photo: Facebook/YouTrip)

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19 Oct 2026 11:37AM (Updated: 19 Oct 2026 11:40AM)
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SINGAPORE: Multi-currency e-wallet YouTrip reported a “major outage” affecting most of its services on Monday (Oct 19).

According to its website, 19 of its 23 services in Singapore were affected, including wallet top-ups, currency exchange and payment authentication.

Services in Thailand were also hit by a major outage, with only three of 14 services listed as operational.

In response to a comment on Facebook, YouTrip acknowledged that its app was experiencing technical difficulties.

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Customers may experience “service degradation” when making card payments or using other services, including ATM withdrawals, the company said.

YouTrip added that its teams are undergoing technical maintenance to resolve the issues.

In February, YouTrip users were erroneously charged for attempted transactions after facing issues with their card payments. 

CNA has contacted YouTrip for more information on Monday's service outages.

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Source: CNA/co(gs)

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