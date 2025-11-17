Singapore electric buses from China's Yutong Group cannot be controlled remotely by manufacturer: LTA

SINGAPORE: Singapore has 20 electric public buses by Chinese manufacturer Yutong Group, and none of these vehicles support any remote-control functions, the Land Transport Authority said on Monday (Nov 17).

It was responding to CNA's questions after Norway's public transport operator Ruter found that Yutong had access to the buses' control systems for software updates and diagnostics.

This could allow the manufacturer to turn them off remotely.

The discovery has also raised cybersecurity concerns, with Ruter saying earlier this month that it has introduced stricter security requirements and stepped up anti-hacking measures.

LTA said Singapore has 20 Yutong electric buses that have been operating smoothly on public bus services since 2020.

"Yutong has confirmed that these 20 buses do not support over-the-air software updates or any remote-control function," it added.

"We note Yutong’s public clarification that its buses cannot be remotely controlled or deactivated and that the data collected is used solely for vehicle maintenance and performance optimisation.

"Where there are electric buses with over-the-air updates elsewhere, they are carried out only with the operator’s explicit approval and do not affect vehicle control systems."