Singapore electric buses from China's Yutong Group cannot be controlled remotely by manufacturer: LTA
Norway's public transport operator Ruter had raised cybersecurity concerns, saying a test on the Chinese-made electric buses showed that the manufacturer could remotely turn them off.
SINGAPORE: Singapore has 20 electric public buses by Chinese manufacturer Yutong Group, and none of these vehicles support any remote-control functions, the Land Transport Authority said on Monday (Nov 17).
It was responding to CNA's questions after Norway's public transport operator Ruter found that Yutong had access to the buses' control systems for software updates and diagnostics.
This could allow the manufacturer to turn them off remotely.
The discovery has also raised cybersecurity concerns, with Ruter saying earlier this month that it has introduced stricter security requirements and stepped up anti-hacking measures.
LTA said Singapore has 20 Yutong electric buses that have been operating smoothly on public bus services since 2020.
"Yutong has confirmed that these 20 buses do not support over-the-air software updates or any remote-control function," it added.
"We note Yutong’s public clarification that its buses cannot be remotely controlled or deactivated and that the data collected is used solely for vehicle maintenance and performance optimisation.
"Where there are electric buses with over-the-air updates elsewhere, they are carried out only with the operator’s explicit approval and do not affect vehicle control systems."
Yutong had rejected Ruter's allegations, telling German newspaper Berliner Zeitung that remotely accessing the vehicles is “technically impossible”.
According to a report by electric mobility website electrive, Yutong said it stores all vehicle data for the European Union at an Amazon Web Services data centre in Frankfurt. This is used exclusively for maintenance and performance optimisation, and protected by encryption and restricted access protocols.
LTA said the electric buses it procured are required to comply with the latest international United Nations Economic Commission for Europe Regulations.
The regulations require manufacturers to establish secure design, risk management, as well as software update management processes throughout the vehicle lifecycle.
"LTA also stipulates and expects all its contractors to take strict data protection measures," the agency said, adding that it has since met with Yutong and other electric bus manufacturers, BYD and Zhongtong.
"LTA will continue to work closely with all bus suppliers and follow up with the necessary checks to ensure that risks associated with external connectivity are properly mitigated," it said.