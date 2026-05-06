Actor fined and given driving ban for speeding at 121kmh

SINGAPORE: An actor was fined S$800 (US$629) and banned from driving for one month on Wednesday (May 6) for speeding at 121kmh along a highway where the limit was 70kmh.

Zong Zijie, a 29-year-old China national and Singapore permanent resident, pleaded guilty to one count of speeding.

He had driven 51kmh above the limit along West Coast Highway at about 12.55pm on Aug 23, 2025, according to his charge sheet.

Zong is an artiste with Noontalk Media, a Chinese media entertainment agency co-founded by actor Dasmond Koh.

According to his profile on Noontalk's website, Zong debuted in Mediacorp's Chinese drama My School Daze in 2009 at the age of 13.

He has acted in shows like Your World In Mine.

On Wednesday, the prosecutor sought a fine of S$800 with no disqualification order for Zong.

He noted that Zong has had prior traffic violations, with speeding offences in April 2020, June 2020 and September 2023.

District Judge Shawn Ho asked the prosecutor if a disqualification order should be imposed.

This was in light of the fact that Zong was going at 51kmh above the speed limit and he had three prior speeding violations.

The prosecutor responded that he would not be pressing for it, but would leave it to the court to calibrate if there was a need.

Zong, who was unrepresented, initially said nothing in mitigation.

However, when questioned by the judge, he said: "Your honour, on the day itself I was late and in a rush so I went a lot above the speed limit. I know that I went above the speed limit, so, I'll face my ... whatever the court issues me. Yeah."

When asked by the judge if he had anything to say regarding a disqualification order, Zong said: "I would prefer there not to be a suspension, because my work actually requires me to travel a lot, so a disqualification for a period of time will cause a lot of inconvenience."

Judge Ho said: "Driving is a responsibility. If you want to drive on our roads, do not speed."

For speeding, Zong could have been jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,000, or both.