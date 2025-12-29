Singapore to open coroner's inquiry into death of Indian singer Zubeen Garg on Jan 14

SINGAPORE: A coroner's inquiry into the death of popular Indian singer-songwriter Zubeen Garg will open in Singapore on Jan 14, 2026, according to court records.

The hearing will be held at the State Courts. The police previously said that their findings will be submitted to State Coroner Adam Nakhoda for the inquest.

Mr Garg was 52 when he died in Singapore on Sep 19, one day before he was scheduled to perform at a cultural festival.

Singapore police previously said they received a call for assistance at St John's Island that day. Mr Garg was taken unconscious to hospital, where he died.

Multiple news outlets reported that he had gone scuba diving and experienced breathing difficulties. According to the chief minister of Assam, Mr Garg's home state in India, the cause of death was drowning.

Singapore police said earlier in December that Mr Garg's death was still being investigated and that a coroner's inquiry was scheduled for January and February 2026.

The police have said that, based on investigations so far, they do not suspect any foul play in Mr Garg's death. They urged the public not to speculate.

This followed Indian media reports that four people had been charged with murder in Assam in connection with his death, with the state having tasked a special investigation team with looking into the matter.

A coroner's inquiry is a fact-finding process led by a coroner, who is a judicial officer, to establish how, when and where a deceased person died.

Under the Coroners Act, the coroner is not supposed to make any finding that ascribes criminal liability for the death.

Coroner's inquiries are held in open court unless there is sufficient reason for the coroner not to do so. An inquiry may conclude in one day or take place over multiple days.

At the conclusion of an inquiry, the coroner will make findings as to the circumstances of the death.

Mr Garg's death triggered an outpouring of grief among his supporters in India, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and music composer AR Rahman among those who posted tributes to him.