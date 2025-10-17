Singapore police say probe into death of Indian singer Zubeen Garg may take up to 3 more months or so

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday (Oct 17) that its investigation into the death of Indian singer Zubeen Garg may take up to three more months or so.

The 52-year-old singer-songwriter died on Sep 19.

Singapore police previously said they received a call for assistance at St John’s Island at about 3.30pm. Garg was taken unconscious to hospital where he died, said police, adding that no foul play is suspected.

The circumstances surrounding his death have sparked questions in his home state of Assam, where he is hugely popular.

On Friday, SPF noted that even though it is still in the midst of investigations, it extended a copy of Garg's autopsy report and the police's preliminary findings to the High Commission of India on request.

After investigations are completed, SPF said the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will then determine whether to hold a Coroner’s Inquiry.

Findings of the Coroner's Inquiry will be made public.

“The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time,” the police said on Friday.

"We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information."

Garg was in Singapore to attend a cultural festival.

Multiple news outlets reported he had gone scuba diving and experienced breathing difficulties. According to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the cause of death was drowning.